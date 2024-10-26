New plant species discovered from Dibang Valley

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: A new plant species has been discovered from Dibang Valley district by a group of researchers from Jorhat (Assam)-based North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST).

“The plant belongs to the begonia sect platycentrum,” it informed in a release.

A group of researchers, comprising scientist Dr Pankaj Bharali, Dr Nazir Ahmed Bhat and Bipankar Hajong, identified the species as new to science.

The species has been named ‘begonia neisti’ to honour the NEIST on the successful completion of its 60 years and its immense contribution through science and technology towards the benefit of the local people of the Northeast region of India.

“The genus begonia is one of the largest groups in the plant kingdom, with more than 2,100 known species globally, many of which are valued for their ornamental appeal. Arunachal Pradesh, in particular, has seen a significant increase in the discovery of begonia species, due to its diverse climatic conditions, varying altitudes, and distinct topographical features.

“According to a checklist of begonia species from Dibang Valley, eight species have been recorded. Now, begonia neisti has joined this growing list of unique flora from the region,” the NEIST informed in a release.

The species was collected during a 2023 floristic expedition in the moist hilly slopes between Hunli and Anini.