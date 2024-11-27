Edn. deptt felicitates district toppers

LONGDING, 26 Nov: Meritorious students from Classes-III to XII were felicitated during a Longding district education department organized award ceremony under the aegis of Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Awards for the Academic Session-2023-24 here on Tuesday.

The awards consisting of cash prizes, certificates and mementoes were given away by DDSE Jongge Yirang, Govt. Higher Secondary School Longding principal Emin Rumi and deputy commissioner Bekir Nyorak in presence of students, parents, head of schools and officials of the education department.

While congratulating the achievers, parents and the respective head of schools, the DDSE said, “Credit must be given to the teachers of those schools for properly guiding the students.” He was also optimistic that the same tempo shall be continued by all the schools.

DC Bekir Nyorak advised the students to maintain the tempo in their future endeavors for achieving their goals.

The programme ended with reading of the preamble by all the participants as part of the Constitution Day celebration. (DIPRO)