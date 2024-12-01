Learning is a lifelong process: Vice President Dhankhar

RGU convocation

RONO HILLS, 30 Nov: The 22nd convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) was held with academic spirit and traditional gaiety here on Saturday.

During the convocation, a total of 123 PhD scholars were conferred their degrees. Thirty-eight postgraduates and 33 undergraduates were awarded gold medals besides the chancellor’s gold medal, the vice chancellor’s gold medal and the Pushpa Rani Mitra gold medal 2024.

Addressing the students on the occasion, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commended the graduates on their academic accomplishments and emphasised that learning is a lifelong process.

He highlighted the tremendous growth India has made in the past decade, positioning the country as a hub of opportunities for the youths.

Drawing inspiration from India’s space missions, particularly the success of Chandrayaan-3, the vice president encouraged students to overcome the fear of failure, stressing that failure is often the precursor to success.

“Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2 sowed the seeds for the triumph of Chandrayaan 3,” he said, urging graduates to draw lessons from this perseverance in their own journeys.

Emphasising India’s emergence as a global leader, Dhankhar spoke of the country’s growing stature in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

He encouraged students to look at India’s new startups as a source of inspiration. He also spoke about the vital role youths play in building a stronger, more prosperous nation, urging the graduates to remain disciplined, inspired, and dedicated to the values of education while honouring their teachers, parents, and the society.

Dhankhar also appealed to every parliamentarian to justify and vindicate the trust imposed on them by the people of India. the VP reminded the parliamentarians that the youths of the country are watching them, serving as watchdogs of democracy, and will hold them accountable.

Governor KT Parnaik underscored the importance of education as the “cradle of democracy and humanity.”

He urged the graduates to recognise the nation’s aspirations and expectations, reminding them that they have a critical role in shaping India’s future.

Reflecting on the current so-called “amrit kaal”(golden age) of India, the governor stressed on the need for educated, disciplined, and inspired citizens of India to drive the country’s progress.

RGU Chancellor Dr J Suresh Babu mentioned the significance of the convocation day as not only a reflection of the students’ academic journey but also their dreams and aspirations. He shared profound thoughts from nature by stating that “the forest teaches us harmony, the river teaches us persistence, and the mountain teaches us strength,” thereby offering wisdom to the graduates as they face the challenges ahead.

He inspired the graduates with the message: “The roots of the tree grow deep, so the branches can touch the sky,” and urged them to remain grounded in their values while reaching for the highest potential.

RGU Vice Chancellor (acting) Prof SK Nayak, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam and the university’s Controller of Examinations Dr Bijay Raji also attended the event.

The grand celebration of the academic achievementsand excellence, which marked a significant milestone for the graduates, was attended also by the teachers, non-teaching staff, students and their family members- all gathered to honour the hard work and achievements of the university’s students.