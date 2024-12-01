Can’t afford this kind of spectacle in mother of democracy: Dhankhar on Rajya Sabha disruptions

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: Criticising the disruption of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that this “kind of spectacle” could not be afforded in the “mother of democracy.”

Dhankhar, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, made the statement while addressing a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh assembly.

“I express my deep pain, entering into the fourth quarter of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, we could not work for a single moment in Rajya Sabha. My head is in shame. We cannot afford this kind of spectacle in a country that is the mother of democracy, the largest democracy. How can we go against the spirit of the Constitution? How can we afford to walk out of our obligations?” he said.

“I’m happy to know your assembly is otherwise. It’s a shining example, a beacon of hope,” he added.

Dhankhar said that political parties have to understand that ultimately the interest of all converges in the prosperity of a nation.

“We cannot, under any situation, keep any interest above our national interest,” he said.

Like the previous three sittings of the ongoing winter session, the Rajya Sabha could not take up scheduled business on Friday and the proceedings were adjourned within minutes of the assembly amid protests by opposition MPs, demanding discussions on corruption allegations against the Adani Group, violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, and the situation in Manipur.

The vice president said that the country’s growth rate makes him proud “because no country comes close to India.”

“It’s fine that India is the fifth largest global economy. It’s an accomplishment. We are the third largest purchasing power. But our objective is to be a developed nation and to be a developed nation, we have challenges and those challenges are the income of our people has to rise eightfold. That eightfold increase will take place when there is a massive contribution by one and all,” he said.

Dhankhar said that the Northeast captured the imagination of the country when the government formulated the Look East policy, and the Narendra Modi administration took it to the next level by formulating the Act East policy.

“Now, with 17 airports, 20 waterways, and deep digital penetration, the region is developing with pace. The region’s organic and natural farming offers a model for other states,” he said.

“These are areas that offer enormous market opportunities. It is here I am reminded of what the honourable PM said: be vocal for local, one district, one product,” he said. (PTI)