Former ANYA president  arrested for ransacking TRIHMS Director residence

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: Former All Nyishi Youth Association president Byabang Joram has reportedly been arrested by the Naharlagun police for allegedly ransacking Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) director Dr. Moji Jini’s residence and intimidating him in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Naharlagun superintendent of police Mihin Gambo informed that a complaint was received from the director of TRIHMS that one Byabang Joram trespassed into his private residence forcibly by ramming his residence’s entry gate with a car, and then tried to assault him at around 2:30 am on Wednesday.

Accordingly, a case has been registered at Naharlagun PS case No. 19/25 u/s 331(4)/351/324(b) BNS. The alleged accused Byabang (39) has been arrested and currently lodged in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has strongly condemned the attack on TRIHMS director allegedly by the former president of All Nyishi Youth Association and termed the incident ‘barbaric.’

The apex employees’ organization in a release said, “He (Byabang Joram) is learnt to have been intimidating Dr. Jini and his family members since long, demanding ransom and etc. Dr. Jini is the senior most practicing doctor (super specialist in pediatric) in the state. He is the man behind the establishment of the lone Medical College of the state. We cannot tolerate such barbaric act of anti- social element in civilized society.”

Hailing the capital police for its prompt action and arrest of the accused, the CoSAAP extended its solidarity with Dr. Jini and his family and strongly appealed to the law enforcing authority to book the culprit under appropriate sections of the law.