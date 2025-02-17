Appeal for justice and on-time conduct of PGT written exam

Editor,

Through the columns of your newspaper, I would like to highlight the concerns of thousands of PGT aspirants who have been waiting for justice for years. The repeated delays in conducting the PGT written examination have already caused immense frustration and demotivation. We urge the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to ensure that the exam is conducted without further postponement.

Many of us are ageing, and each delay is an injustice in itself. The years lost due to these unnecessary postponements cannot be recovered. We strongly appeal to the commission to conduct the examination as scheduled this time without any further delays.

Additionally, we request that complete transparency be maintained in the entire examination process. A fair and merit-based selection system is essential to restore faith in the commission and ensure justice for deserving candidates.

We hope that the APPSC will act responsibly and put an end to this prolonged uncertainty by conducting the PGT written examination on time with full transparency. The future of countless aspirants depends on it.

Ageing candidate