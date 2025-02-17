Appeal to conduct PGT mains on time

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to express my gratitude to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for releasing the exam calendar. However, I sincerely urge the commission to strictly adhere to the schedule and ensure that there are no further delays.

The PGT mains examination, which aspirants have been eagerly waiting for, was cancelled on 20 September, 2022. As of today, the notification regarding its cancellation (Serial No 75) is still available on the commission’s official website. After more than two years of uncertainty, we request the commission to conduct the examination as per the announced schedule this time.

Many candidates have faced extreme stress, anxiety, and career setbacks due to the prolonged delay. The repeated postponements have affected our mental wellbeing and have also created unnecessary disadvantages for aspirants. We believe that timely conduct of the exam is crucial to ensuring fairness and justice for all deserving candidates.

We sincerely hope that the commission upholds its commitment and conducts the PGT mains examination as planned. Any further delays would only add to the struggles of thousands of aspirants who have been waiting patiently for years.

Ageing aspirant