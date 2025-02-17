Concern over delay in exam result declaration

Editor,

I wish to draw attention to a pressing issue affecting students across various colleges under the regulating board – the late declaration of examination results and the slow progress in result preparation. This recurring delay is causing significant distress among students, as their academic progression depends on timely results.

Due to the uncertainty in result publication, students face difficulties in proceeding to their next semesters with confidence. Many are left in doubt about their academic standing, leading to anxiety and a lack of motivation. Furthermore, delays in results affect those planning for higher studies or competitive exams, as they often require timely academic records for applications.

The slow progress in result preparation has created an atmosphere of uncertainty, making students doubtful about their academic future and lowering their confidence.

The inability to access results on time hampers students’ ability to proceed to the next semester smoothly. Many are left in limbo, unsure of their academic standing, while those aspiring for higher studies or competitive exams face difficulties in meeting application deadlines. This delay is causing unnecessary stress, affecting not just academic pursuits but also students’ mental wellbeing.

It is crucial that the authorities concerned take immediate steps to streamline and expedite the evaluation and result declaration process. Implementing a fixed and transparent timeline for result publication will help restore students’ confidence and ensure a smooth academic transition.

I request you to highlight this issue in your esteemed newspaper to bring it to the notice of the relevant authorities. A prompt resolution will greatly benefit the student community and contribute to a more efficient academic system.

Baadar Takam,

Student,

Donyi Polo BEed College