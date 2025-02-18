Editor,

I would like to bring to light the constant noise disturbance caused by labourers in Abotani Colony, Itanagar. First of all, it is doubtful whether they are even legal Indian workers or illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as most of the labourers in Itanagar are illegal immigrants and they are in Itanagar without valid ILP and the authorities seem to be doing nothing about it.

Secondly, these labourers, despite completing their work, continue to talk loudly after working hours also, creating unbearable noise with their filthy voices that disrupts the peace of the entire neighbourhood till 11 pm or 12 midnight.

This ongoing disturbance is such a torture as exams approach, with many young students and children preparing for school and job-related exams. It feels like being surrounded by noisy demons. The noise makes it impossible for us to concentrate, severely affecting our ability to focus and perform well. Even sick people can’t rest at night properly.

The workers’ behaviour is not only inconsiderate but downright disrespectful. During the daytime also, they shout and talk loudly without any concern for the surrounding residents, and the situation worsens at night when their chattering continues unabated, disturbing the sleep of everyone in the area.

There is an apparent lack of responsibility from the building owner. The owner should take steps to address this issue by reminding those mannerless, insolent labourers to maintain a respectful noise level, especially in a quiet neighbourhood. However, it seems the owner is indifferent to the impact this situation has on the residents, showing no common sense or concern for the wellbeing of those living nearby. Even writing this letter would also do no good, I guess – it has become so hopeless.

I urge the authorities concerned to regulate proper surprise ILP frisking, and the building owner to look into this matter and ensure that the workers behave in a manner that does not disrupt the lives of the residents. Don’t disturb the lives of those who want to work hard.

A student preparing

for exams