What is causing APPSC delay in releasing mains DAF?

Editor,

Through your daily, I urge the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to enhance its APPSCCE Mains process.

Despite aligning its syllabus with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the APPSC has not adopted key practices such as the timely release of the detailed application form (DAF) and providing adequate gaps between general studies and optional papers. These omissions lead to uncertainty and undue pressure among the candidates.

With only 50 days left until the examination, the absence of the DAF and a clear schedule exacerbates anxiety among aspirants. To build credibility and ensure fairness, the APPSC should implement a structured approach, including prompt DAF release and well-planned exam scheduling, mirroring the UPSC’s established guidelines.

Mains aspirant