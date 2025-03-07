AITF expresses concern over developments vis-à-vis APFRA

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes’ Forum (AITF) has expressed concern over the recent developments in regards to the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

Reacting to the rallies and protests organised by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) and the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) in support of and against the APFRA, the AITF urged everyone to maintain restraint.

In a statement, the AITF said that the present development is a threat to the peace and tranquillity of the state and it would badly hamper the developmental activities of the state. The AITF called upon the general public, political party leaders, the ACF, and the IFCSAP to refrain from issuing any provocative statement on social media, the print media, and

the electronic media which may create a law and order situation in the state. Further, the forum requested all the stakeholders to cooperate with the government in framing the rules under Section 8 of the APFRA by giving their inputs through discussions at an appropriate level.

The AITF also urged the government of Arunachal Pradesh to circulate the draft rules framed by the government for feedback from the general public, as well.

Also, the AITF informed that it is “contemplating constituting a consultative committee to study the draft rules framed by the state government to give inputs of the community-based organisations of the state after thorough deliberation in the joint consultative forum for wider consultation on the issue.”