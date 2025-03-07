4 APCS officers inducted into AGMUT cadre

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: Four senior APCS officers from the state have been inducted into the AGMUT cadre of the Indian Administrative Service.

The officers are Phunchu Norbu Thungon, Sumedha Yadav, Duly Kamduk, and Mamata Riba.

All of them are currently serving in the state.

Reacting to their induction, Chief Minister Pema Khandu termed it a well-deserved appointment. Taking to social media, Khandu said that their dedication, perseverance and service to the state have been recognised with this prestigious appointment. “I am confident that they will continue to serve with the same commitment and integrity in the AGMUT cadre,” he said.