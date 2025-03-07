Black-necked crane rescued

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 6 Mar: A team comprising Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Darge Tsering and staffs of the forest department and WWF India rescued an injured black-necked crane from Chug valley in Dirang subdivision of West Kameng district on Thursday morning.

Bomdila DFO Obang Tayeng on seeing a post on social media, posted by Dr Anurag of WWF India, about an injured black-necked crane in Chug valley, immediately informed Dr Tsering about it.

Dr Tsering led the team to trace and rescue the crane, and rescued it after a chase at 7:30 am.

“On close examination, it has suffered multiple traumatic injuries of dog bite and was then translocated,” said Dr Tsering.

Along with him, the crane was immediately treated by Dr Tsepa Dorjee at the veterinary dispensary, under the supervision of Dhanisha Bhaniwal, a probationary IFS officer.

Among the team members, Omar Ahmed, a researcher from Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, also contributed to the rescue of the endangered bird.

The bird is stable now, and will be put under in-situ care in Chug village. It needs regular care and treatment for a week or so.

The local administration, the forest department and the village authority will oversee its care and treatment.