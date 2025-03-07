LA pays homage to Medi Ram Dodum

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The Legislative Assembly (LA) paid homage to former minister and Bameng MLA, late Medi Ram Dodum, during the 4th session of the 8th Legislative Assembly which started on Thursday.

Dodum passed away on 1 September, 2024. He was 69.

As a mark of respect, the Assembly observed a minute of silence and resolved to extend condolences to his bereaved family, praying for his eternal peace.

Leading the obituary reference on the inaugural day of the budget session, Speaker Tesam Pongte expressed sorrow over Dodum’s demise, describing him as a veteran leader and a great philanthropist.

“With his passing, the state has lost a dedicated public servant and a man who deeply touched many lives,” Pongte said.

Bameng MLA Kumar Waii termed him a multitalented leader in all disciplines. Waii appealed to the government to honour late MR Dodum by naming a government institution after him.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, while paying tribute to the late MR Dodum, praised his exceptional multilingual skills, particularly in Assamese and English.

“We often forget a person’s contributions, but now that MR Dodum is no longer with us, we can truly appreciate his contributions,” Mein added, remembering late Dodum’s contributions.

Mein praised Dodum’s passion for social work, stating that his legacy would inspire future generations.

Home Minister Mama Natung highlighted late Dodum’s political career and personal life. “Dodum was known for his adventurous spirit. He loved travelling, hunting, fishing, and reading”.

Natung acknowledged Dodum’s role in shaping social initiatives, noting that he was instrumental in framing the bylaws of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society in 1979.

IPR Minister Nyato Dukam, Pasighat MLA Ninong Ering, Wakka-Pangchau MLA Honchun Ngandam and Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi also participated in the obituary reference.

Born on 5 August, 1955, Dodum was known for his contributions to the state, especially in the horticulture and fisheries sectors, during his tenure as a minister. He was the son of late Worung Dodum and late Jaya Dodum and hailed from Mlorang village.

Dodum’s early life was marked by academic excellence and participation in sports and extracurricular activities. In 1968, he was one of the few selected from the then NEFA to study at the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith in Purulia, West Bengal. He later attended the Jamugiri higher secondary school in Assam, before joining the SSB as a clerk.

In 1981, Dodum left his job to explore the eastern Himalayan regions, including Darjeeling, Sikkim, and Nepal. His political career began in 1984 when he contested the Doimukh-Sagalee Assembly seat as an independent candidate. Though he was unsuccessful, this marked the beginning of his long political journey.

After joining the BJP in 1986, Dodum later switched to the Congress party in 1988. He served as secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (I) and successfully contested the Bameng Assembly seat in 1995. He served as deputy minister of horticulture before being elevated to the rank of the cabinet minister for horticulture and fisheries in 1996 – a position he held until 1999.

Quotes of the day

# Aap log ne yeh governor address mein b bolata lakhpati didi banaiga bolke, lakhpati didi log dar baki hoke gum rha hai: Kumar Waii, Congress MLA, on rampant illegal gambling and lottery.

# 95 batch mein se kaafi log political se retired hogya, kaafi log duniya ko chorke chala gya. Dodum sahab was very helpful, talented. Some of them might have gone to heaven, some may be in hell: Honchun Ngandam.

# Iss sadan mein hum doh members hai jo inka (MR Dodum) ka saat kaam kia: DCM Chowna Mein, paying tribute to late MR Dodum.

# He was not only a dedicated public servant but also man of the people hailed from Meora village: Mama Natung, Home Minister, on late MR Dodum

# Hum usko magbo magbo karke bulata tha: Ninong Ering on late MR Dodum.