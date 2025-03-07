Christians stage massive rally against APFRA

[ Indu Chukhu ]

BORUM, 6 Mar: Christians from across the state, under the umbrella of the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), staged a massive protest rally here in Papum Pare district on Thursday, demanding repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

The ACF had planned to stage a protest outside the secretariat here on Thursday, but was denied permission by the Itanagar Capital Region administration.

On Thursday, during the first sitting of the 4th session of the 8th Legislative Assembly, a private member resolution on the APFRA was supposed to be moved on the floor of the House by Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, which was denied. It is learnt that Tatung is expected to move a special mention that allows a legislator to raise issues of public importance.

Reliable source informed that the Assembly denied Tatung’s private member resolution, reasoning that it might cause law and order problems akin to the anti-PRC riots of 2019.

Speaking to mediapersons, ACF secretary-general James Techi Tara said, “We are against the Act and we are not going to speak on the repeal of the rules but of the Act. We will take time to go ahead with our second-phase democratic movement and we will see what the government does in this regard.”

The OSD to Home Minister Mama Natung had on 3 March invited all the stakeholders, including the ACF, to discuss the draft rules for the APFRA, but the ACF said that “we will speak on the Act and not the rules, and if there is a proposal to amend the Act, it should be in writing.”

The ACF will submit its response to the home minister soon, informed Tara.

Also on Thursday, state BJP executive member Sama Yangfo, opposing the Act, in a letter to the chief minister stated that “personal liberty, religious freedom and autonomy of religious institutions enshrined in the Constitution of India, and the fundamental rights which provide for right to life and personal liberty, which includes the right to live with dignity and practice one’s religion without fear, coercion or undue restrictions and protects the freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion, as well as grants religious denominations the right to manage their own religious affairs, followed with other rights are included under Article 21, 25 and 26.”

Meanwhile, addressing the ACF delegates gathered here, former home minister James Lowangcha Wanglat said, “The revival of the APFRA prompts considerable concerns, particularly in a strategically critical state like Arunachal Pradesh, which sits at the confluence of the India-China-Myanmar borders. As China continues to assert its claims over Arunachal Pradesh, labelling it ‘southern Tibet’, it’s crucial to navigate local dynamics with sensitivity and foresight.”

“While Hinduism is celebrated for its spiritual freedom and universal values, it has struggled to integrate with tribal traditions, as seen among certain tribes in Assam. Indigenous faiths, which are deeply tied to specific lands, face challenges today from forces like deforestation and land grabs that disrupt sacred spaces and spiritual connections. Instead of opposing Christianity, perhaps efforts should focus on opposing developments like mega dams that threaten indigenous lands. The indigenous faith groups could consider a movement to bring Arunachal Pradesh under Article 371 A and the 6th schedule,” Wanglat said.

He added: “Historically, laws such as the APFRA have been criticised for curbing religious freedom and targeting minority communities, fostering discord rather than unity. The revival of the APFRA could risk infringing on fundamental rights, placing undue scrutiny on Christian communities. Enforcing a law that disproportionately affects one community goes against the secular and pluralistic ideals foundational to India’s democracy.”

A member of the Christian community attending the protest said, “Our concern was with the government, but now, seeing the present scenario, its more like the ACF and the IFSCAP, which is so unfortunate to witness.”