Unidentified group kidnaps man in Khonsa

[ Bengia Ajum ]

KHONSA, 6 Mar: An unidentified group on Wednesday night kidnapped Panlam Wangpan, cousin brother of Khonsa Bazaar Welfare Committee (KBWC) president Asan Wangsu.

A group of armed, unidentified persons entered the house of Panlam Wangpan, located in RKSM Colony, to kidnap Asan Wangsu at around 10:30 pm. Sensing danger, Wangsu fled by the backdoor, and the group kidnapped Wangpan and took him along with them.

Wangsu had been staying in the house of Wangpan. According to a source, the group put a condition for Wangpan’s release, asking Asan Wangsu to resign from the post of KBWC president on or before 4 pm on Thursday. They threatened that Wangpan would not be released if Wangsu failed to resign from the post.

Succumbing to the pressure, in a letter addressed to the general secretary of the KBWC, Asan Wangsu tendered his resignation from the post of the president.

“He had to resign to save the life of his cousin brother,” said the source.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. The local authorities also refused to make any comment, and no arrest has been made in this regard.