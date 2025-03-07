DC issues order against collecting donations forcibly

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 6 Mar: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar has issued an order, prohibiting groups and individuals from seeking donations forcibly from government establishments.

The order read that “several individuals, groups, unions and associations have been seeking forceful donations from government establishments in the district during and after office hours in the form of lottery, housie, coupons, cash, etc.”

Terming the collection of such donations “illegal in nature,” the order said that “such practice also leads to officers’ absenteeism, which hinders public service delivery to citizens.”

In an effort to prevent unnecessary harassment and ensure proper functioning of all departments, the order said that “all individuals, groups, unions and associations are strictly prohibited from seeking donations from officers by any means of coercion, pressure or intimidation.”

It further prohibits individuals and groups from visiting the residences of officers for the purpose of soliciting donations during and after office hours.

The order cautioned that any individual found to be engaging in collecting donations forcibly would be prosecuted under applicable laws and regulation.

“The officers who face pressure of harassment for donation are encouraged to report such incidents immediately to the superior officer of the district administration,” it read, adding that “all the complaints will be treated with utmost confidentiality, and swift action will be taken to address this issue.”