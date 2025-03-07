RGU conducts online talk on PoSH Act

RONO HILLS, 6 Mar: As part of the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration, the Rajiv Gandhi University IWD Celebration Committee, with support from the university’s Centre for Distance and Online Education, conducted an online talk on ‘Understanding the Protection of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, 2013’ on Thursday.

Keynote speaker of the talk and founder and managing partner of AD-riot Links, Leeza Dutta Singh, highlighted the historical background of the PoSH Act.

Leeza also informed about the University Grants Commission (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015 (UGC Regulations).

RGU’s Women’s Study and Research Centre Director Prof Elizabeth Hangsing said that “when we have the law and its institution, everyone must take advantage of laws to protect their right whenever they feel unprotected.”

Rajiv Gandhi University Teachers’ Association president Prof Sarah Hilaly also spoke.

More than 100 participants joined the online talk.