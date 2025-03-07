Guv meets Nagaland counterpart

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik met his Nagaland counterpart La Ganesan, who is on a three-day visit of the state, at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, and the two discussed various issues, encompassing key issues concerning the development and security of both the states.

Parnaik conveyed warm wishes of the people of Arunachal Pradesh to the Naga community and underscored the need to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of both states. He highlighted their shared traditions and vibrant customs, emphasising the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening regional unity.

The governor also shared his concern with his counterpart regarding internal security, particularly along the interstate boundary shared by Arunachal and Nagaland. He stressed the importance of enhanced security measures to ensure law and order, instil a sense of safety among border communities, and improve the overall wellbeing of the residents in these areas.

Both the governors, reaffirming the commitment to foster stronger cooperation in development, cultural ties, and security, called for reinforcing the bond between Arunachal and Nagaland. (Raj Bhavan)