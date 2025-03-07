Ayush Shetty moves to pre-QF in Orleans Master

ORLEANS, 6 Mar: Indian ace shuttler Ayush Shetty advanced to the pre-quarterfinals, defeating his nearest rival, 2021 world champion Singaporean Loh Kean Yew, who suffered a shock first-round exit in just 36 minutes at the hands of Shetty 21-17 and 21-9 in the ongoing BWF World Tour Super 300 Orleans Master 2025.

Singapore’s Loh, who had to travel from Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany, on Monday after finishing runner-up at the German Open to Viktor Axelsen, lost in straight games to his world number 48 opponent.

Prannoy HS and Kidambi Srikanth also advanced to the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian squad, consisting of 26 shuttlers and six officials, is taking part in the world-level competition informed Indian team manager Bamang Tago.