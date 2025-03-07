MoS reviews progress of schemes in L/Subansiri

ZIRO, 6 Mar: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Naik, reviewed the progress of various social and developmental schemes in Lower Subansiri district during a meeting with officers of the district administration and HoDs here on Thursday.

The minister, who was on a visit to the district, mainly emphasised on five sectors: health, education, banking, infrastructure, and agriculture and allied sector.

During the meeting, District Planning Officer Joram Tatum highlighted the progress of various flagship programmes in the district, while District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung informed the minister of the success stories of paddy-cum-fish culture in the Ziro valley. He also informed that Ziro valley is the highest producer of kiwi in the country, and that its kiwis are organically certified under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region.

Civil Aviation Commissioner Swapnil Naik apprised the gathering of the Krishi Udan Scheme – an initiative to improve the transportation of agricultural produce by air. “Under this scheme, Tezu airport in Arunachal Pradesh has been selected and, if need be, the Ziro airport can also be recommended for its inclusion under this scheme to help the local growers,” he said.

The MoS commended the progress made by various departments, and said that Lower Subansiri is blessed with the potential to become the number one district in the state in all spheres.

He assured to provide help in clearing development projects and schemes at the Centre, “irrespective of ministries and departments,” to make Ziro valley self-reliant.

The review meeting was attended by, among others, SP Keni Bagra, SDO Rani Perme, EAC Pema Dorjee, and HoDs.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the minister visited Gyati Takka General Hospital, the Integrated Aqua Park in Tarin, the Shivalinga in Kardo, the PMAY (urban) in Pai Gate, and Mihin Bagang Government Secondary School in Hapoli, and reviewed their functioning. (DIPRO)