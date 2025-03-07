Assembly introduces four bills

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday introduced four Bills aimed at improving governance and administrative efficiency in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the tax and excise portfolio, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to amend the state’s Goods and Services Tax Act of 2017.

Mein, who also serves as the planning and investment minister, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Authority Bill, 2025.

The Bill seeks to establish a legal framework for good governance and ensure efficient, transparent and targeted delivery of public welfare benefits and services to residents.

Land Management Minister Balo Raja introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Bill, which seeks to amend the existing Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 2003.

Additionally, Water Resources Minister Biyuram Wahge introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025, which aims to regulate floodplain zoning of rivers in the state and address related concerns. (PTI)