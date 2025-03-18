130 ILP violators identified, fined

ROING, Mar 17: A total of 130 inner line permit (ILP) defaulters were identified and fines amounting to Rs 95,900 were collected from them as per prescribed regulation during an ILP verification drive conducted by the Lower Dibang Valley district administration and the police department in Roing town on Monday.

All visitors and residents have been advised to obtain a valid ILP before entering into the restricted areas to avoid legal consequences.

The operation was conducted by two teams, led by EAC Nikita Panngam and CO Talo Moyong, along with officials from the DC office here. (DIPRO)