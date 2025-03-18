Pul inspects infra development at GHSS

HAYULIANG, 17 Mar: Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Monday inspected the ongoing infrastructure development at the Government Higher Secondary School here in Anjaw district, emphasising its potential to “reshape educational standards” in Anjaw district.

With an estimated cost of Rs 18.60 crore, the state-of-the-art facility will feature fully equipped science laboratories, a mathematics and a yoga room, an auditorium with a green room, a pantry for midday meals, a sick room, and an examination cell, among other amenities.

“This project is not just about constructing buildings; it’s about creating an environment where students can thrive academically and personally,” Pul said.

She commended the commitment of the local officers and stakeholders towards the transformative initiative.

Pul also took part in a Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp at the Hayuliang general ground.

The outreach programme, aimed at delivering government services directly to citizens, saw the participation of all heads of departments, who set up stalls to facilitate access to various welfare schemes.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between the administration and the public, ensuring that government benefits reach every corner of our community,” Pul said.

Later in the day, Pul attended a coordination meeting of GBs and HGBs of Anjaw district to reinforce their role in local administration. Organised by the Anjaw district administration, the meeting aimed at empowering grassroots governance.

The Hayuliang ADC delivered a detailed presentation on the responsibilities of GBs and HGBs, underscoring the need for efficient coordination at the village level.

“We believe that strong local leadership is the backbone of effective governance. When our village leaders are well-informed, the entire system benefits,” Pul said.

Anjaw SP Rike Kamsi, ZPC Soblem Pul and other officials accompanied the minister during the events.