C3 welcomes govt’s decision to introduce masscomm courses in colleges

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: The Contemporary Communiqué Club (C3), a collective of mass communication alumni from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), has welcomed the education department’s decision to introduce mass communication courses at the undergraduate level in Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, and Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat.

Terming it a landmark decision, the C3 lauded Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona and Chief Minister Pema Khandu for their visionary leadership in making this long-cherished dream a reality.

It said that a notification to this effect was issued recently by Education Commissioner Amjad Tak,stating, “The governor of Arunachal Pradesh is pleased to accord approval for the introduction of mass communication course at undergraduate level in DN Govt College, Itanagar and JN College, Pasighat.”

“The government’s approval fulfils a decades-long demand from mass

communication students and alumni, who, since RGU’s introduction of the postgraduate programme in 2004, have tirelessly advocated broader access to media education in the state,” it said.

On 21 February, a C3 delegation led by its chair Prem Taba and co-chair Yami Landi had met Sona and submitted a representation, urging the inclusion of mass communication and journalism courses in government colleges and the Arunachal Pradesh University in Pasighat.

Highlighting the plight of over 700 RGU graduates, the delegation underscored their diverse skills in journalism, filmmaking, and public relations -“skills vital for Arunachal’s development, yet constrained by limited opportunities within the state.”