Prominent APWWS figure Takio Yano no more

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: Takio Yano, a prominent figure in the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), died on Monday.

Wife of prominent public leader late Takio Sonia, Yano held various positions in the APWWS. She had served twice as the social service secretary of the APWWS (central executive committee) and held various positions in the APWWS Itanagar branch.

The APWWS in a statement said, “She was known for her active role since the early 1990s and was considered the backbone of the fight for

women’s rights in the state. A strong grassroots worker, she played a key role in mobilising women whenever there was a crisis.”

The APWWS expressed its condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

An APWWS team also paid tributes to late Yano at her residence here on Monday.