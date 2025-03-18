Drug peddler arrested with suspected heroin

NAHARLAGUN, 16 Mar: The Naharlagun police arrested a drug peddler with suspected heroin weighing 63.6 grams during a raid conducted at Panchayat Colony in Damsite here.

The arresteee has been identified as Enime Kena Mihu (31), a permanent resident of Anini in Dibang Valley district, the Naharlagun SP said.

During questioning, she admitted to purchasing the contraband from Assam for personal consumption and peddling.

A case has been registered at the Naharlagun police station under various sections of the NDPS Act, the SP added.

The raid was conducted by a team of police led by Naharlagun Police Station OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev, under the supervision of SP Mihin Gambo and SDPO Rishi Longdo, in the presence of Naharlagun EAC Khoda Bath.