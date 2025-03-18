MLA provides relief materials to Lazu fire victims

LAZU, 17 Mar: Relief materials, including CGI sheets and other essential household items, were distributed among four fire-affected families of Lazu village in Tirap district on Monday by a team led by Elite Society of Dadam Area president Tirang Sumnyan, senior public leader Riawang Kamhua and Nadhang Sumnyan, on behalf of Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh.

On 14 March, a devastating fire had broken out in the kitchen of one of the houses, which quickly spread and completely destroyed four houses in the village.

In a message, Aboh urged residents of hilly, fire-prone areas to maintain adequate spacing between houses during construction to minimise the risk of frequent fire accidents. She expressed particular concern for the Khonsa West assembly constituency, which experiences fire incidents every year during the dry winter season.

Meanwhile, the district administration also provided immediate relief to the fire victims, whose homes were completely destroyed in the incident. (DIPRO)