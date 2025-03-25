SAD 2.0 camps organised

KYIDPHEL, 24 Mar: Twenty-two government departments provided various services to beneficiaries during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp organised here in Tawang district on Monday.

The camp was inaugurated by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, who distributed smart boards, games and sports equipment, and stationery items for the government schools of Kyidphel circle.

In Upper Siang, the district administration organised a SAD 2.0 camp in Damro (Pertin Musup) village, during which 20 government departments provided benefits to 539 people from Damro, Mariyang and Milang villages.

The camp was inaugurated by DC Talo Jerang, who distributed self-propelled farm machinery to beneficiaries of Mission Integrated Development of Horticulture implemented by the district Horticulture Department.

In Kra Daadi district, 18 government departments provided services to the people during a SAD 2.0 camp held in Yangte on Monday.

The Yangte ZPM highlighted the various services provided to the locals by the state government at their doorsteps and urged the public to avail of the opportunity and to inform others, as well. (DIPROs)