Paragliding trial flights conducted in Ziro valley

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ZIRO, 28 Mar: The picturesque Ziro valley in Lower Subansiri district has taken another leap towards becoming a tourist hotspot of the state by conducting trial flights of paragliding in the valley.

Already popular for its stunning beauty, rich culture, lakes, and warm hospitality, the start of adventure sports activities like paragliding is expected to further enhance the popularity of Ziro as a tourist destination.

Sorang Tanang became the first paragliding pilot to complete the flight safely here on Thursday. The takeoff point is Paku Akhii Putu, near the popular Sikhe Lake, while the landing ground is in Chabo. The pilots who completed the test flights were Koj Marpu from Lower Subansiri district, Sorang Tanang and Khyoda Racho from Kra Daadi district, and Renin Bina from Kamle district. The paragliding test flights were conducted as part of an initiative by BJP leader Nani Opo in his clan area in Paku Akhii Putu.

Talking to this daily, Opo said that once paragliding becomes fully operational, a new door of opportunities will open up for tourists as well as youths. “The tourists will get the opportunity to experience something while visiting Ziro valley. On the other hand, the introduction of adventure sports like paragliding will create opportunities for the youths, particularly the unemployed, by encouraging them to explore this field,” said Opo.

He said also that Paku Akhii Putu is developing as a popular tourist hotspot and it offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the Ziro valley.