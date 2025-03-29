Educational field trip for students from Manipur

TAWANG, 28 Mar: A group of 18 students of the national security studies department of Manipur University completed a six-day educational field trip to Tawang and the border areas on Thursday, gaining insights into the strategic, historical, and cultural significance of the region.

The tour offered the students firsthand understanding of the geo-strategic importance of India’s border areas, the pivotal role of the Indian Army in national security and development, and the deep-rooted cultural heritage of strategic Tawang. It also highlighted the harmonious civil-military relations in the region, showcasing the Indian Army’s commitment to nation-building and community engagement.

During their visit, the students interacted with the Army’s Tawang station commander, who provided a comprehensive briefing on the security dynamics of the region. They explored key landmarks, including the Maj Bob Khathing Museum of Valour, the Tawang monastery, and the Giant Buddha, further enriching their understanding of the area’s spiritual, cultural, and historical legacy.

The students also paid homage at the Tawang War Memorial.

Their visit to the Maj Bob Khathing Museum of Valour was especially significant, instilling pride in one of Manipur’s greatest sons, whose contributions to Tawang and the nation remain an enduring inspiration.

The educational tour equipped the students with firsthand knowledge of India’s border regions, their strategic importance, and the developmental efforts being undertaken. (DIPRO)