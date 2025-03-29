KVK develops entrepreneurial skills among SHG members

HAYULIANG, 28 Mar: The Anjaw KVK’s food and nutrition specialist Pooja Singnale conducted a training programme for the self-help group (SHG) members of Nenuliang village on preparation of banana chips.

The training focused on utilising locally available cole banana, which is traditionally used for making curry but is often wasted due to a lack of post-harvest technology awareness among women.

The SHG members were trained in various value addition and preservation techniques, including squash and jam preparation, to reduce post-harvest losses.

The KVK provided comprehensive technical and scientific support, including a systematic methodology for banana chip preparation, ensuring a shelf-life of three months with good hygienic practices; packaging materials, packaging machines and labels; ingredients, including oil, salt, chilli powder, and chaat masala.

“With this support, the SHG members are now actively promoting their banana chips in local markets through festivals and government events,” the KVK informed in a release.