Industries dept bids farewell to 2 retiring jt directors

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: The Industries Department bade a farewell to two retiring joint directors – Gomar Angu and Pongrem Arangham – who are set to retire on 31 March after a 33-year career.

“Both Angu and Arangham have played instrumental roles in driving industrial growth in the state, with their dedication, honesty, and integrity leaving a lasting impact on the department,” the department stated in a release.

Angu had joined the department as an extension officer in 1992 and served in various positions in different places in the state.

Similarly, Arangham, who had joined in 1991, made significant contributions in areas like Changlang and Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district.

“As they embark on this new chapter, the department’s officials extend their warmest wishes for good health and success,” the department said.