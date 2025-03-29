Sewing machine donated to adult education learners

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: A sewing machine was donated to the women learners of the APWWS adult education class by the Galo Welfare Society women’swing president Gambi Bogo Kamgo here on Friday.

The women learners have also recently completed their cutting and tailoring training at Oju Welfare Association.

Expressing appreciation for Kamgo for her contribution, the APWWS said that her support reflects a deep commitment to uplifting women and enabling them to become self-reliant.

“With this sewing machine, our women learners will have the opportunity to enhance their skills and engage in productive work. As part of our initiative, we plan to make eco-friendly marketing bags, contributing to the plastic-free movement and promoting environmental sustainability,” said APWWS president Kani Nada Maling in a release.