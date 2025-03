BASAR, 28 Mar: The ICAR AP Centre here in Leparada district distributed Vanaraja backyard poultry birds to farmers of Leparada and Upper Subansiri districts.

The farmers were earlier given a three-day hands-on training at the KVK in Bame by a team of scientists from the ICAR centre.

After the theoretical and practical sessions, the farmers were provided with poultry birds, feeds, medicine and vaccine for rearing of the Vanaraja variety under the backyard system suitable to their farming system.