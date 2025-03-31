Unreliable APSTS bus service

Editor,

Through the columns of your daily, I am writing to express my profound dissatisfaction and frustration over the consistently erratic and unreliable public transport system in Changlang headquarters. As a regular commuter who relies on APSTS bus service for travel to the state capital Itanagar, I have been repeatedly subjected to significant inconvenience and disruption.

Specifically, I have experienced the following recurring issues:

Frequent cancellations: The schedule adherence is consistently poor, with buses frequently being cancelled without adequate notice. This results in significant delays, causing me to miss appointments, be late for work, and experience unnecessary stress. Inadequate communication: There is a distinct lack of proactive communication regarding service disruptions. Notices are often delayed or unclear, leaving commuters uninformed and stranded. No service for number of days: Often, the bus service doesn’t run for days or a week. It is pertinent to mention that at present the APSTS bus has not been plying for the last one week or more.

These issues have had a significant negative impact on my daily life. The constant uncertainty and unreliability of the public transport system is really frustrating, especially in the absence of alternate transport sytem, ie, private bus service, on the said route.

I would therefore like to draw the attention of the authority concerned to take immediate and effective action to address these critical issues by:

Implementing measures to ensure schedule adherence. Increasing the frequency of services. Providing reliable real-time information to commuters. Introducing bus service, especially for night time.

I look forward to a tangible improvement in services.

Owama