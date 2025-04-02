Khomdan Wanghop wins bronze medal in national championship

ITANAGAR, 1 Apr: Judoka Khomdan Wanghop has secured the bronze medal in the 55 kg weight category in the Junior National Judo Championships (JNJC) 2024-25 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

After displaying remarkable skill and determination, Khomdan reached the quarterfinals, where he faced a tough contest against the Punjab player. Despite losing in the quarterfinal, he fought his way through the repechage rounds and secured victory in the bronze medal bout against Gujarat, earning a podium finish.

The Arunachal Judo Association congratulated Wanghop on his achievement, and said that his success serves as an inspiration for aspiring judokas in the state.