Tension between locals and ETF personnel resolved

[ Bengia Ajum ]

TARASSO, 1 Apr: A group of members of the Ecological Task Force (ETF) of the Indian Army,who were cleaning areas for the afforestation initiative in Lower Tarasso in Papum Pare district,was confronted by the locals.

On Monday, during the morning hours, when six personnel of the ETF in uniform were cleaning the area, the locals gathered in the area to confront them, assuming that they were encroachers from Assam.

Soon officials and police personnel of Papum Pare reached the spot, and six personnel were initially detained but were released soon after ascertaining their identities from the Army.

The initial tense situation was brought under control with the intervention of Papum Pare and Biswanath (Assam) district officials. “We spoke to our counterparts in Assam and also the officials of an Ecological Task Force of the Indian Army. The members of the ETF were just clearing the jungle for plantation. There was no attempt to encroach the areas as the locals feared,” said Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar.

He also informed that Army officials were told in clear terms that the area is inhabited by the people of Arunachal, and to carry out any activity, permission has to be sought from the Government of Arunachal. The ETF, raised by the ministry of defence in collaboration with the ministry of environment, forests and climate change, aims to promote environmental conservation through a military-like approach and dedication, focusing on afforestation and other ecological projects.

As per sources, the Assam government reportedly gave nine hectares to the ETF in the areas along Tarasso a few years back. “Over the years, the ETF has been carrying out activities in the given land without any issue. However, this was the first time such a confrontation happened, but the issue has been resolved amicably,” said an official.

Tarasso circle, located along the Assam-Arunachal boundary, is a highly sensitive area. Several clashes have been reported in the area between the locals and Assam officials, in particular involving the Assam forest officials. The locals have alleged in the last two decades that Assam has encroached on large parts of territory belonging to Arunachal.