LIC HFL Sangam project empowering women weavers in Arunachal

[RK Paul Chawang]

The LIC HFL Sangam project, in collaboration with NGO AMYAA, is making significant strides in transforming the lives of women weavers in Lower Dibang Valley district. Launched on 1 October, 2024, this initiative is dedicated to skill development, economic empowerment, and the preservation of the rich handloom heritage of the Idu Mishmi and Adi communities.

Two quarters of impactful implementation

Having completed two quarters of successful implementation, the project has been instrumental in providing structured training to 120 women from six villages – Mayu, Cheta, Asali, Kera-ati, Koronu, and Intaya. Currently, the second batch of 60 women is undergoing intensive training, equipping themselves with technical skills, business acumen, and market access to ensure financial independence and sustainable livelihoods.

Driving change through skill development and market integration

The LIC HFL Sangam project follows a multifaceted approach aimed at enhancing traditional craftsmanship while integrating modern entrepreneurial techniques. Key objectives include:

Skill development: Providing structured training in traditional weaving while incorporating modern GI (geographical indication) technology to improve product quality and durability.

Entrepreneurial growth: Strengthening handloom businesses through branding, pricing, and customer engagement strategies.

Economic upliftment: Ensuring financial independence by facilitating market access at national and international levels.

Resource support: Supplying essential materials, including yarn and handloom machines, to sustain production.

Cultural preservation: Promoting and safeguarding the traditional weaving techniques of the Idu Mishmi and Adi communities.

Market expansion: Establishing connections with retailers, fashion designers, and online platforms to enhance product visibility and demand.

Notable achievements

Since its inception, the LIC HFL Sangam project has achieved remarkable milestones:

Development of 44 unique handloom products showcasing vibrant Idu Mishmi designs.

Successful integration of modern techniques with indigenous craftsmanship, ensuring long-term market relevance.

Establishment of strong networking opportunities between weavers, cooperatives, and buyers.

Formation of collaborations with fashion designers and online retail platforms to boost market exposure.

Ongoing refinement of product designs to align with contemporary fashion and consumer trends.

Future prospects

Looking ahead, the project is focused on refining product design, improving production processes, and establishing a sustainable supply chain. Expanding partnerships with industry stakeholders and securing long-term financial stability for the weavers remain key priorities.

By fostering economic self-sufficiency, the LIC HFL Sangam project is not only uplifting women artisans but also ensuring global recognition of Idu Mishmi’s handloom heritage. The initiative exemplifies the power of skill development and community-driven entrepreneurship, preserving tradition while embracing innovation.

Through this initiative, LIC HFL and NGO AMYAA are setting a precedent for sustainable economic growth, demonstrating that when tradition meets opportunity, transformation follows. (The contributor is president of NGO AAMYA)