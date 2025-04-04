Maize seeds distributed to farmers

NAMSAI, 3 Apr: Ninety-five kgs of maize seeds were distributed to 18 farmers during a training programme on organic maize cultivation organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Thursday.

During the programme, agronomy specialist K Nithinkumar emphasised the importance of biofertilisers in organic farming practices, highlighting their role in improving soil health, reducing chemical fertiliser dependency, and enhancing nutrient availability for better crop yields.

The seeds were distributed among the farmers for on-farm testing trials to evaluate the performance of the improved maize variety (Megha Maize 1), developed by the ICAR research complex for NEH region, Umiam, Meghalaya.

In addition to maize seeds, Nithinkumar provided biofertilisers to enhance native soil fertility and promote sustainable crop production.