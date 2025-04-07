Khandu calls for leadership training at all levels

BJP’s 45th foundation day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the party’s 45th foundation day at its headquarters here on Sunday.

The event was attended by ministers, MLAs, ex-ministers, ex-MLAs, state office bearers, morcha members, and party workers.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong, who unfurled the party flag to mark the beginning of the celebration, highlighted the various developmental milestones achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

He commended the relentless efforts of BJP workers across Arunachal Pradesh for strengthening the party at the grassroots level. Emphasising the BJP’s growing presence in the state, he pointed to the party’s decisive victories in the 2014 and the 2019 Assembly elections as “a reflection of the people’s continued faith in the BJP’s governance.”

Moyong also spoke on the five core principles of the BJP, underscoring the party’s ideological commitment and governance philosophy.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the party workers and emphasised the pivotal role of the BJP in transforming governance, uplifting the lives of the people, and strengthening democracy.

Expressing pride in being a part of a party deeply rooted in Indian values and committed to national progress, Khandu urged party members to continue their service with dedication, integrity, and a spirit of public service.

He stressed the importance of remembering party leaders who struggled and sacrificed for the party’s growth, stating that “the BJP is a party with a difference – committed not only to development but also to the preservation of India’s cultural heritage and the recognition of unsung heroes.”

Khandu called for leadership training at all levels – from MLAs and state office bearers to morcha heads, district presidents, panchayat leaders, and grassroots workers – to build quality leadership and empower local governance. He emphasised on a bottom-up planning model and decentralisation of funds to ensure effective development at the grassroots level.

Khandu said that the government may implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which mandates 33% reservation for women in legislative assemblies, by the 2029 Assembly elections. “As part of this initiative, the BJP aims to field 20 women candidates in the 2029 elections in the state assembly,” he said, and called upon party workers to begin identifying and mentoring potential women leaders to ensure effective realisation of this goal.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed optimism that under the leadership of Moyong, the party would continue to flourish and reach greater heights in Arunachal.

Mein expressed confidence that with Khandu and Moyong at the helms, both the government and the party would continue to grow stronger and achieve new milestones in governance and public service.

State BJP vice president Junty Singphoo, its ST Morcha president Kame Yangfo, and state secretary Ashok Sangchuju also spoke.

To mark the BJP’s 46th foundation day and the 135th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the state BJP announced a weeklong celebration from 6-14 April. Events will be organised at the state, district, and mandal levels across Arunachal, aiming to celebrate the BJP’s journey while paying tribute to Dr Ambedkar’s enduring legacy of social justice, equality, and constitutional values.