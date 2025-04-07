Prof Natung and his team from NEIGRIHMS receive ‘Best of Indian Journal of Ophthalmology Award’

ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: Prof Tanie Natung and his team of doctors from the NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, received the ‘Best of Indian Journal of Ophthalmology Award’ during the 40th Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress, in conjunction with the 83rd annual conference of the All India Ophthalmological Society, held from 3 to 6 April at Yashobhoomi, India’s International Convention & Expo Centre, New Delhi.

The award was given for their research paper ‘Comparison of Hill-RBF 3.0 with Barrett Universal II, SRK/T, Hoffer Q, Haigis, and Holladay 1 to predict the accuracy of post-cataract surgery refractive outcomes in Indian eyes’, in which different formulae for intraocular lens implantation during cataract surgeries were compared and the best formula giving the least error in post-operative surgical outcomes in different eyes were found out.

The research will serve as a valuable guide for ophthalmologists worldwide in enhancing the outcomes of cataract surgeries.

The study was conducted by Dr Natung, professor and head of ophthalmology, and his team comprising Dr Ishita Pandey, Dr Benjamin Nongrum and Dr Ester Sekhose, at the NEIGRIHMS Medical College and Multi-specialty Hospital.

The All India Ophthalmological Society is the largest body of medical societies of any specialty with approximately 27,000 members. The Indian Journal of Ophthalmology is a prestigious and widely circulated Indian medical journal with good impact factor.

The Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology is the largest body of ophthalmologists of the Asia-Pacific region.

The combined APAO-AIOS conference attracted around 13,500 delegates from across the globe, who exchanged scientific knowledge, experiences, and research outcomes in the field of ophthalmology.

Prof Natung hails from Lumdung village in Papu Valley, East Kameng district.