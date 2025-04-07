TTSLFT semis lineup complete

ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: The semifinals lineup is complete for the 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (TTSLFT), featuring Keyi Panyor, Capital Complex, Papum Pare and Namsai.

Defending champion Papum Pare secured their spot in the last four with a penalty shootout (4-1) win over West Siang at the Golden Jubilee Indoor Stadium this afternoon.

The match went to a tie-breaker after both teams were tied 1-1 in regulation and extra time.

Earlier, Igon Gadi put West Siang ahead in the 17th minute, but Taba Hali levelled the score for Papum Pare (1-1) in the 42nd minute.

Capital Complex dominated Siang 7-0.

Midul Doley (52nd, 83rd min) scored a brace, while Nabam Peri, Tinglem Wangsu, Kenio Jopok Pertin, Taku Punung, and Omin Panging scored a goal each.

Earlier in the morning, Keyi Panyor defeated Changlang 3-2 in a closely contested match.

Keyi Panyor took the lead in the 35th minute with a goal from Nabam Hari, which was equalised by RG Singpho two minutes later. Hari again struck in the 40th minute to give his team a 2-1 lead at the end of the halftime.

In the second half, Changlang again levelled the score in the 68th minute with a goal from Dorjee Twewang.

The winning goal for Keyi Panyor was scored by Taug Chilly a minute before the referee blew the final whistle.

Namsai defeated Lower Subansiri by 2-1 goals.