ITI trainees to receive on-the-job trg in Telengana

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: Thirty-seven trainees from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Yupia departed for the Larsen & Toubro Construction Skills Training Institute (L&TCSTI) in Jadcherla, Telangana, to receive an intensive on-the-job training (OJT).

The OJT programme at the L&TCSTI will include hands-on training with 80% practical training and 20% classroom instruction to ensure comprehensive skill development of the trainees. The trainees will have access to state-of-the-art facilities, including modern laboratories and equipment for experiential learning.

The programme will emphasise on overall growth of the trainees, including soft skills and self-realisation of their potential. The L&TCSTI guarantees 100% placement for all trainees upon successful completion of the programme.

The current batch of trainees, who are from electrician, welder, surveyor and draughtsman civil trades, will receive OJT in their relevant trades for a duration of two to three months. This specialised training is designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their respective fields and to be employable at the end of the training programme.

This collaboration between the state’s Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department and the L&TCSTI marks a significant milestone in skill development and employment generation of youths of Arunachal Pradesh. The trainees are expected to return with enhanced skills and a renewed sense of confidence, ready to contribute to the industry and the economy.