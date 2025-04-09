Union constructs classroom

TEZU, 8 Apr: The All Lohit District Students’ Union (ALDSU) constructed an RCC classroom for the Government Upper Primary School in Mekailiang here, which was inaugurated on Tuesday by Lohit district BJP president Gamso Bellai along with DDSE Tumngam Loyi Nyodu.

The ALDSU took up the initiative considering the shortage of classrooms in the primary school.

“The classrooms are limited and students had been facing shortage of classrooms for many years. Hence, the district union has voluntarily constructed one classroom,” the union stated in a press release.

The initiative was led by ALDSU assistant general secretary Joseph Towsik.