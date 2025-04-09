Plum, pomegranate saplings distributed

HAYULIANG, 8 Apr: A total of 2,200 saplings of plum and pomegranate were distributed to 66 farmers, farmwomen, and youths during a two-day ‘Training-cum-input distribution programme’ organised by the Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Chaglagam and Hayuliang circles on 7 and 8 April.

Addressing the participants, horticulture scientist Satveer Yadav delivered a lecture on scientific cultivation of plum and pomegranate, emphasising the potential of plum and pomegranate as high-value crops. He said that Chaglagam and some parts of the district are hotspot locations for cultivation of plum.

Land and water conservation expert Ugarsain Sangwan presented a brief on the irrigation structures that are feasible for cultivation of plum and pomegranate in hill areas, while agriculture economics expert Dr S Peter Singh created awareness about the economic importance of plum and pomegranate plantation and natural farming.