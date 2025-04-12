1,162 villagers benefit from SAD 2.0 camps

ZIRO, 11 Apr: A total of 1,162 villagers benefitted from services provided by government departments during Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camps organised by the Lower Subansiri district administration at Tajang village and Dutta village on 10 and 11 April, respectively.

The Textile & Handicrafts Department distributed free yarns to 128 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Textile Promotion Scheme, while the Agriculture Department distributed agricultural tools and seeds under the RKVY.

The Health Department conducted free tests for various diseases, and

the Hapoli Forest Division distributed free saplings to the villagers and sensitised them to the importance of afforestation. (DIPRO)