TATO, 11 Apr: The Spear Corps of the Indian Army organised a mini-marathon on the Tato-Tagur-Trot route here in Shi-Yomi district on Friday.

The event, themed ‘Healthy Beginnings, Healthy Future’, was organised in collaboration with the NEEPCO. Apart from fitness and wellbeing, the event also aimed to promote community spirit.

The marathon featured a 12-km run for men and a 6-km run for women, in the age group of 15-30 years, and witnessed the participation of 75 runners. (DIPRO)