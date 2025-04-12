Vegetable seeds distributed

LEMPIA, 11 Apr: Maize and soya bean seeds were distributed to 20 beneficiaries during a ‘training-cum-input distribution programme’ organised here in Lower Subansiri district by the Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society (ZVCMS), in collaboration with Shillong (Meghalaya)-based North East Regional Community Management Society, on Friday.

During the programme, funded by the North Eastern Council, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Buttung emphasised on organic farming, and encouraged the use of biofertilisers. “The waste product of pigs and chicken, along with cow dung are the best manure for agriculture,” he said.

Buttung discouraged the use of chemicals such as pesticides and insecticides in agriculture farming, and encouraged the farmers to integrate pest management in their agricultural practices.

ZVCMS chairman Rubu Tadii also spoke.