W/Siang KVK conducts capacity bldg prog on ICT

BASAR, 11 Apr: The West Siang KVK organised a capacity building programme on information and communication technology (ICT) at its office here in Leparada district on Friday.

Agricultural extension scientist Dr Praveen Kumar in his address emphasised on ICT such as websites, portals, mobile applications, magazines, and television channels, as well as social media platforms used in spreading knowledge of agriculture for farmers. He also elaborated various government schemes related to agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, and fisheries.

Fruit science expert Akshay explained major problems and issues related to horticultural crops cultivation, as well as about their management.

Plant breeding expert Dr Rita Nongthombam focused on the importance of registration of plants varieties by farmers and their rights under the PPVFRA.

Home science expert Bharati Saloi told the farmers to focus more on post-harvest processing of fruits and vegetables for better income generation.

KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar emphasised the importance of scientific cultivation of different crops and crop diversification, and advised the farmers to adopt scientific technologies related to agriculture.